Virginia, Villanova, Kansas and Xavier are the top seeds in the NCAA tournament

Fresh off a victory in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament, No. 1 Virginia will enter the 2018 NCAA men's basketball tournament as the top overall seed in the South region.
The Cavaliers will be joined on the top line by Villanova in the East, Kansas in the Midwest and Xavier in the West.
Among teams from Southern California, Cal State Fullerton and San Diego State earned invitations to March Madness.
So did UCLA, which slipped into the field of 68 as one of last four teams along with St. Bonaventure, Arizona State and Syracuse. The Bruins will face the Bonnies in a "First Four" game on Tuesday night.
USC, meanwhile, fell just short as one of the first four teams left out of the action despite reaching the Pac-12 Conference tournament championship game. Baylor, Notre Dame and St. Mary's also missed the cut.
The ACC lead all conferences with nine teams. The Pac-12 had three.
The tournament begins with the play-in games on Tuesday and Wednesday. The first round follows on Thursday.
