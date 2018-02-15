Olympics Buzz: Reliable Lester Holt helps NBC through a period of transition

Germany, as expected, took the doubles luge gold, except it was the No. 2 sled ridden by Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt that won. It was their second straight gold. Teammates Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken had dominated the World Cup circuit and were heavily favored but settled for bronze. But what's the expression? Anything can happen in luge. Austria was the cream filling in this Oreo cookie. Justin Krewson and Andrew Sherk were the top U.S. sled in eighth.