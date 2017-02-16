Pac-12: Oregon Ducks extend home streak

Dillon Brooks scored 20 points and No. 7 Oregon defeated shorthanded Utah 79-61 on Thursday night to extend the Ducks’ home winning streak to 41 games.

Jordan Bell added 17 points for the Ducks (23-4, 12-2 Pac-12), who wore new neon green uniforms that glowed under blacklights during player introductions.

Jayce Johnson had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Utah (17-8, 8-6), which was playing without top scorer Kyle Kuzma because of a sprained ankle.

Kuzma apparently was injured during practice Wednesday. The 6-foot-9 junior averages 15.7 points and 10.2 rebounds a game.

Oregon, sitting second in the Pac-12 standings behind Arizona, led by as many as 26 points. Leading the nation with an average of 6.9 blocks a game, Oregon finished with 10 against the Utes.

It was Oregon’s ninth straight win over Utah.

No. 5 Arizona 78, at Washington State 59: Lauri Markkanen scored 19 points on seven-for-13 shooting and pulled down 11 rebounds to help the Wildcats overcome an early deficit and breeze past the Cougars.

Parker Jackson-Cart-wright added a game-high 20 points and made four of five from three-point range.

Arizona (24-3, 13-1) trailed for just over 10 minutes in the first half, but carried a 16-6 run into halftime, when it led by nine.

Arizona State 83, at Washington 81: Torian Graham scored 29 points and the Sun Devils won consecutive conference games for the first time this season with a victory over the Huskies.

Tra Holder added 21 points and Shannon Evans II had 13 for Arizona State (13-14, 6-8). Graham made 12 of 23 shots from the field, adding five rebounds.

Arizona State's Obinna Oleka broke a 71-71 tie with a dunk, sparking a 6-0 run.

Markelle Fultz scored 19 points on seven-for-16 shooting for Washington(9-17, 2-12). The freshman guard, who entered the evening as the Pac-12’s leading scorer at 23.2 points a game, sat out the previous two games because of a sore knee. Fellow freshman Carlos Johnson pitched in a career-high 19 points for Washington.

Colorado 60, at Oregon State 52: Derrick White had 20 points and three steals as the Buffaloes held on to keep the Beavers winless in the Pac-12.

Xavier Johnson added 17 points for Colorado (16-11, 6-8). Drew Eubanks had 14 points, eight rebounds and four blocks and JaQuori McLaughlin scored 16 points for the Beavers (4-23, 0-14).

SOUTHLAND

MEN

at UC Santa Barbara 56, Hawaii 54: Alex Hart’s tip-in with two seconds left gave the Gauchos (3-21, 2-10 Big West) the victory and ended their eight-game losing streak. Hart had 16 points and eight rebounds. Gibson Johnson had 16 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double for the Warriors (12-13, 6-6).

at Santa Clara 105, Pepperdine 55: Nate Kratch had a career-high 32 points on 13-for-16 shooting and the Broncos (15-13, 9-6 West Coast Conference) set a school record with 22 three-pointers to rout the Waves (9-18, 5-10). Kratch made five of seven three-point tries as Santa Clara set a record for win margin against a WCC opponent and reached the 100-point mark for the first time against a Division I foe in nine years.

at Long Beach State 78, UC Davis 69 (OT): Temidayo Yussuf and Evan Payne each scored 18 points, and Payne’s basket with 2.6 seconds left in regulation gave the 49ers (12-16, 7-5 Big West) momentum heading into overtime. Justin Bibbins and Payne each made a three-pointer in the extra session, helping to put away the Aggies (16-10, 8-3).

Cal State Fullerton 56, at UC Riverside 55: Kyle Allman made a layup with 17 seconds to play to give the Titans (12-12, 6-5 Big West) the lead and Secean Johnson missed a three-pointer at the buzzer. Menno Dijkstra had 17 points off the bench for the Highlanders (7-16, 5-7) to lead all scorers.

Action from Southland upcoming on Friday:

WOMEN

