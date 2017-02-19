Pac-12: Utah is surprised by Oregon State

Stephen Thompson Jr. made the winning basket and got 31 points and Oregon State waged a furious second-half rally to beat Utah, 68-67, on Sunday night.

Drew Eubanks had 12 points, six blocks and three steals for the Beavers (5-23, 1-14 Pac-12 Conference).

Kyle Kuzma had 19 points and nine rebounds, and David Collette had 13 points for the Utes (17-10, 8-7).

“Our guys deserve to taste some success. Not one of them has gone south on us. They bring it every day,” Oregon State Coach Wayne Tinkle said.

With the score tied, 64-64, Kuzma made a three-point basket with 35 seconds left. On Oregon State’s next possession, Thompson made a layup to make the score 67-66.

The Utes couldn’t inbound the ball and were called for a five-second violation.

Thompson, who had five three-pointers, made a scoop shot with 10 seconds remaining, and the Utes were called for traveling on their next possession.

Oregon State’s Gligorije Rakocevic was fouled but missed both free throws with two seconds left, and a last-second shot from the Utes wasn’t close.

“We weren’t very effective going down the stretch. We lost our composure. And that’s a team that was hungry for the win,” Utah Coach Larry Krystkowiak said.

SOUTHLAND

WOMEN

at No. 18 UCLA 67, Washington State 48: Monique Billings tied a school single-game record with 25 rebounds and scored 12 points for her 16th double-double of the season as the Bruins (20-7, 11-5 Pac-12) beat the Cougars (10-17, 5-11) for the 30th straight time at home.

No. 9 Washington 87, at USC 64: Kelsey Plum scored 35 points to move into second place on the NCAA’s career scoring list and help the Huskies (25-4, 13-3) beat the Trojans. Minyon Moore led USC (14-13, 5-11) with 20 points, and Kristen Simon had 17 points and 13 rebounds.