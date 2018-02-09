Pac-12 basketball roundup: Ducks snap Huskies’ four-game win streak

Troy Brown Jr. scored 21 points and Kenny Wooten had 12 points and seven blocks to lead Oregon past Washington 65-40 on Thursday night in Eugene, Ore.
Payton Pritchard also had 12 points for the Ducks, who rebounded from a 35-point road loss at Stanford. Wooten now has 70 blocks, fourth most ever by a Pac-12 freshman.
Noah Dickerson scored 14 points to lead the Huskies, who had their four-game winning streak snapped. It was Washington's lowest point total of the season.
The Huskies were 0 for 7 from three-point range in the second half and three for 17 overall. They went without a field goal for the final 6:22 of the game.
Washington's leading scorer, freshman Jaylen Nowell, failed to reach double figures for the first time in 16 games with nine points on four-for-15 shooting and five turnovers.
at Utah 75, Stanford 60: Justin Bibbins scored 18 and the Utes led wire to wire in a victory over the Cardinal.
Utah broke a two-game skid while Stanford watched a two-game win streak end.
Bibbins finished seven for nine from the field, including four for four from behind the arc, as Utah shot 50.0% from the field — a season high in Pac-12 play. Sedrick Barefield added 17 points and David Collette chipped in 13.
Reid Travis scored a Stanford-high 16 points and Daejon Davis posted 14.
at Oregon State 94, Washington State 62: Tres Tinkle had 20 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals as the Beavers cruised past the Cougars.
Drew Eubanks added 18 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks and Alfred Hollins had a career-high 19 points and four steals for Oregon State.
at Arizona State 80, USC 78