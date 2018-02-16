Pac-12 basketball roundup: No. 17 Arizona holds off No. 25 Arizona State for 77-70 win

Deandre Ayton had 25 points and 16 rebounds, and Arizona held off Arizona State to sweep the season series.
Arizona (21-6, 11-3 Pac-12) started fast, quieting a raucous crowd at Wells Fargo Arena by playing well at both ends while building an 18-point lead.
The Sun Devils (19-7, 7-7) revved up their run game and the fans after finding their groove, going on a 31-6 halftime-spanning run to go up seven. Arizona clawed its way back and the rivals traded baskets until the Wildcats scored seven straight points to go up 70-63 with 90 seconds left.
Allonzo Trier added 19 points for Arizona.
Tra Holder had 20 points and Kodi Justice 19 for Arizona State.
Utah 70, at Washington 58: David Collette scored 16 of his 22 points after the break and Tyler Rawson added 15 points as Utah overcame a sluggish first half to rally for a 70-58 victory over Washington in a Pac-12 Conference game on Thursday night.
Utah (16-9, 8-6) erased a 32-24 halftime deficit with a 21-6 surge after intermission. Rawson's jumper from the lane capped a 12-0 run that put the Utes up 45-38 with 12:10 remaining.
Utah, which shot just 27 percent in the first half, made 11 of its first 15 shots after the break to push the lead to 51-40.
David Crisp had 18 points but was the only player in double figures for the Huskies (17-9, 7-6). Washington has lost three consecutive games for the first time this season.
at Washington State 73, Colorado 69: Malachi Flynn scored a career high 30 points and Washington State rallied late to defeat Colorado 73-69 on Thursday night to end a seven-game losing streak.
The Cougars (10-16, 2-11 Pac-12) trailed for most of the second half, but Flynn proved to be clutch.
Flynn scored 21 of his 30 points in the second half and scored back-to-back buckets with 1:10 remaining to put the Cougs up 68-66. Colorado's McKinley Wright answered with a 3-point play but Flynn was fouled driving to the basket and his free throws gave WSU the lead for good.
Robert Franks added 14 points and eight rebounds for the Cougars. Franks knocked down a tough jumper in the lane with 3:38 remaining giving the Cougars their first lead of the second half. Franks also stepped to the line and made two free throws with 27 seconds remaining to put the Cougars up three.
Dallas Walton scored 16 points with 14 of them coming in the second half for Colorado (15-11, 7-7 Pac-12). Despite the early scoring in the second half, Walton disappeared in the last five minutes of the game. Wright scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Wright also made two acrobatic layups in the last 1:30.
at USC 72, Oregon 70
at UCLA 75, Oregon State 68