Pac-12 basketball roundup: Troubled Arizona loses 98-93 to Oregon

No. 14 Arizona played without coach Sean Miller and lost 98-93 to Oregon in overtime at the end of a difficult Saturday for the troubled Wildcats program.
Ayton had 28 points and 16 rebounds for Arizona (22-7, 12-4 Pac-12), and Rawle Alkins added 24 points.
Oregon (19-10, 9-7) used a stellar performance at the line and a balanced attack to pick up its second straight win. Elijah Brown scored 22 of his season-high 30 points after halftime. MiKyle McIntosh added 20 points, including a key 3-pointer with 1:02 left.
Brown made 15 of 17 free-throw attempts as the Ducks connected on 20 of 24 foul shots overall. The work at the line helped them over a 58.6 shooting percentage and a 35-30 rebounding edge for the Wildcats.
Arizona also committed 17 turnovers.
Dylan Smith's 3-pointer for the Wildcats tied it at 83 with 22 seconds left. Oregon's Payton Pritchard missed a driving layup with 2 seconds remaining, sending the game into overtime.
Washington 68, at California 51: Jaylen Nowell scored 23 points and Washington used a 16-2 run midway through the second half to pull away to a 68-51 victory over California in Pac-12 Conference play on Saturday.
The Huskies (19-10, 9-7), rebounding nicely from a poor performance in a loss at Stanford on Thursday, also got 16 points and nine rebounds from Noah Dickerson.
Cal led 43-39 when two free throws by Dickerson triggered a decisive six-minute run. Dickerson had eight points in the burst, including a spinning drive through the lane that made it 55-45 with 10:20 left.
But the memorable play during the UW rally was a spectacular right-handed tomahawk dunk by freshman Nahziah Carter over Cal walk-on Cole Welle, who had just entered the game as a senior in the Bears' final home game of the season.
The Washington lead eventually climbed to 64-49 with 3 1/2 minutes left.
Darius McNeill scored all 17 of his points in the first half for the last-place Bears (8-21, 2-14), and fellow freshman Justice Sueing added 12 points.
at Stanford 86, Washington State 84: Daejon Davis it a pair of free throws with 10 seconds to play, lifting Stanford to an 86-84 victory over Washington State on Saturday, its straight win.
Reid Travis scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Cardinal (16-13, 10-6 Pac-12), who assured themselves of at least a .500 season. KZ Okpala added 20 points, one shy of his season-high and Michael Humphrey scored 16, leaving him two shy of 1,000 career points.
Robert Franks scored 19 points to lead the Cougars (11-17, 3-13), who have lost four straight to Stanford and 11 of 14 overall. Malachi Flynn and Drick Bernstine each added 16 points, a season high for Bernstine. Milan Acquaah had 10 points, all in the first half.
Flynn missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.
Franks dunked with 36 seconds remaining to complete a 14-point comeback by the Cougars. Flynn led the surge after the Cougars fell behind 69-55 midway through the second half.
Stanford held the lead for most of the game, but the Cougars stayed in it by shooting over 56 percent from the field, and nearly 48 percent from 3-point range.
Dorian Pickens added 14 points for the Cardinal.
at Oregon State 79, Arizona State 75: Tres Tinkle had 15 points, eight assists and eight rebounds as Oregon State held on to beat Arizona State 79-75 on Saturday night.
Drew Eubanks added 16 points and eight rebounds and Alfred Hollins had 14 points and a career-high six steals for the Beavers (14-14, 6-10 Pac-12), who broke a three-game losing skid.
Tra Holder had 23 points and Kodi Justice scored 12 for the Sun Devils (19-9, 7-9), who lost their third in a row.
Oregon State led by 15 points with fewer than nine minutes left, but Arizona State tied the game with just over a minute remaining. After several close losses on the season, the Beavers were able to make the plays down the stretch.
Oregon State shot 53 percent, compared to 43.6 percent for the Sun Devils, and the Beavers had 44 points in the paint.
USC 74, at Utah 58