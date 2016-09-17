Pac-12 football: Nebraska takes down No. 22 Oregon

Tommy Armstrong Jr.’s legs were so cramped up that when Nebraska’s defense was on the field he would drink pickle juice, Gatorade, water and anything else he could find on the sideline. He even was given fluids intravenously early in the fourth quarter.

It turned out he had one more run left in him.

With legs that he said felt like Jello, Armstrong took off on a quarterback draw, made two tacklers miss and scored a 34-yard touchdown with 2:29 left Saturday, lifting host Nebraska to a 35-32 victory over No. 22 Oregon.

“My legs hurt,” he said, “but they feel better when you’re in the end zone.”

Armstrong wouldn’t have been in position to score if he hadn’t converted a fourth-and-nine with a pass to roommate Jordan Westerkamp two plays earlier.

Nebraska came back from a 20-7 deficit late in the second quarter to give second-year Coach Mike Riley a long-awaited win over Oregon. Riley was 0-7 against the Ducks from 2008 to 2014, his last seven years as Oregon State’s coach, and as he walked off the field he wiped his eyes.

During his postgame news conference he downplayed the personal satisfaction he got from beating his old nemesis.

“What it means right this moment is a lot. We’re 3-0 going into the Big Ten,” Riley said. “What this team is doing, I love the fight, just the fact we kept our poise so well to come back and make the plays to win.”

at No. 4 Michigan 45, Colorado 28: De’Veon Smith gave Michigan the lead with a 42-yard run early in the third quarter and the Wolverines pulled away to beat the Buffaloes.

Michigan was behind, 21-7, in the first quarter and by four points in the opening minute of the second half.

at No. 8 Washington 41, Portland State 3: Jake Browning threw three touchdown passes in the first 16 minutes and the Huskies closed out their uninspired nonconference schedule with a win over the Vikings.

Browning and the Huskies led, 14-0, after less than 3 minutes and coasted their way past the lower-division opponent.

at Washington State 56, Idaho 6: Luke Falk threw for 226 yards and three touchdowns as the Cougars beat the Vandals, a positive end to a tumultuous week for Washington State.

James Williams rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown for Washington State, which won on a wet, windy day when the Air Raid offense was not working very well.

at Oregon State 37, Idaho State 7: Darell Garretson threw for 172 yards and ran for a touchdown and the Beavers snapped a 10-game losing streak that dated back to last season with a victory.

Victor Bolden ran for 111 yards in just three carries, including a 92-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for the Beavers, the second-longest in Oregon State history.

at California 50, Texas 43: Davis Webb threw his fourth touchdown pass of the game to break a tie with 3:41 to play and California got its first win over a ranked team in nearly four years, beating No. 11 Texas 50-43 on Saturday night.

Webb, who grew up outside Dallas cheering for the Longhorns, made the most of his first meeting against his home-state team. He threw for 397 yards, ran for a score and connected on a 12-yard pass to Chad Hansen that broke a 43-all tie and gave coach Sonny Dykes his biggest win in four seasons at Cal (2-1).

D'Onta Foreman ran for 157 yards and two touchdowns, while Chris Warren added 118 yards on the ground and two scores for the Longhorns (2-1), who were looking for their first 3-0 start since 2012.

Texas punted and Vic Enwere appeared to ice it when he ran 55 yards for a touchdown. But he dropped the ball at the 1 and the TD was overturned by replay. Because there was no instantaneous recovery, Cal kept the ball and ran out the clock.