Pac-12 football: Minshew leads No. 8 Washington State past Colorado 31-7

Gardner Minshew II overcame a slow start and three fourth-down failures to lead No. 10 Washington State past nose-diving Colorado 31-7 on Saturday.
The Cougars (9-1, 6-1 Pac-12, No. 8 CFP) won their sixth straight, but it wasn't as easy as expected against the Buffaloes (5-5, 2-5), who lost their fifth straight despite the return of star receiver Laviska Shenault Jr.
Shenault, who had 11 touchdowns during the Buffs' 5-0 start, was rusty in his return from a right turf toe injury. He caught 10 passes for 102 yards but cost his team dearly with back-to-back drops and a lost fumble in the second half.
