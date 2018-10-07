Pac-12: Shenault's four touchdowns lead No. 21 Colorado past Arizona State 28-21; Utah Utah beats No. 14 Stanford

Wide receiver Laviska Shenault scored four touchdowns and 21st-ranked Colorado beat Arizona State 28-21 Saturday for just the second time in the program's history.
The Buffaloes (5-0, 2-0 Pac-12) overcame the ejection of star linebacker Nate Landman in the second quarter and stifled Arizona State running back Eno Benjamin in the second half.
Benjamin, who set a school record a week ago with 312 yards against Oregon State, finished with 120 yards and two touchdowns. But he managed just 23 yards after halftime.
Shenault scored on a pair of 1-yard runs off direct snaps and caught TD passes of 3 and 30 yards from Steven Montez, who threw for 328 yards.
Shenault caught 13 passes for 127 yards and ran five times for 13 yards.
Utah 40, at No. 14 Stanford 21: Jaylon Johnson returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown and Zack Moss ran for two scores to lead Utah to a 40-21 victory over No. 14 Stanford on Saturday night.
Moss ran for 160 yards and the Utes (3-2, 1-2 Pac-12) intercepted K.J. Costello on back-to-back first-half drives in the red zone to snap an 11-game home winning streak for the Cardinal (4-2, 2-1).
Utah ended a six-game skid against Top 25 teams with its first win over a ranked program in three years.
Johnson intercepted the first at the goal line and raced down the sideline for the third 100-yard interception return in school history and first since Harold Lusk did it in 1994 against Colorado State.
at Arizona 24, California 17: Arizona took advantage of four second-half turnovers by Cal quarterback Brandon McIlwain, turning two of them into touchdowns, and the Wildcats handed California its 14th consecutive Pac-12 road loss with a 24-17 victory over the Bears on Saturday night.
Scottie Young Jr. had two fourth-quarter interceptions, returning the second one 24 yards for a touchdown to put Arizona up 24-14 with 3:13 to play.
Arizona (3-3, 2-1 Pac-12) beat the Bears (3-2, 0-2) for the fifth straight time.
Washington State 56, at Oregon State 37: When Washington State fell behind on Saturday, the Cougars' offense responded, and that's part of the team's mindset, said quarterback Gardner Minshew II.
“Any time our backs are to the wall, we're going to come out swinging,” Minshew added.
Minshew threw for 430 yards and five touchdowns as Washington State scored 28 straight second half points to beat Oregon State 56-37 on Saturday night.
Tay Martin had 119 yards receiving and two touchdowns and James Williams added 134 yards from scrimmage and a receiving touchdown for the Cougars (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12).
Other scores:
No. 10 Washington 31, at UCLA 24