Roger Federer defeats Borna Coric in classic comeback

Federer said he was lucky to beat Coric on Saturday, and that was true. But he also was resolute when he had to be. Coric, who lost only nine games in his first three matches here and won three-set matches against Taylor Fritz in the fourth round and No. 7 seed Kevin Anderson in the quarterfinals, went after his shots and stuck to his tactics. He pushed Federer to the limit. But Federer did the same to him and was just that much better when it mattered.