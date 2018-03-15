Taylor's upset bid goes on Fritz at BNP Paribas Open, but young American shows promise

But Fritz gathered himself in the second, actually served for the set at 5-3 and got to a set point, which he lost. He then gathered himself again for the inevitable tiebreaker, and re-gathered after losing the first four points of that tiebreaker. Few climb out of this tennis basement. But Fritz ran off five straight points and won the set when Coric uncharacteristically dumped an easy backhand volley, with a wide-open court staring him in the face, into the net.