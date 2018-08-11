Phil Mickelson misses cut at PGA Championship with second round finally finished

The second round has wrapped up at the PGA Championship, where Gary Woodland leads at 10 under and it took even-par 140 just to make the record-low 36-hole cut.
The previous low cut line for the PGA was one-over 141 at Atlanta Athletic Club in 2001.
Some big names missed playing the rest of the weekend, too. Matt Kuchar, Sergio Garcia and Bryson DeChambeau were in a large group at one over. Masters champion Patrick Reed was three over and Phil Mickelson was in the group at four over.
Eighty players made the cut, including some relative surprises. Ben Kern was the lone club pro to make the cut, while 55-year-old Vijay Singh and Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk made it through.
Mickelson also failed to automatically qualify for the Ryder Cup for the first time since 1993 after a one-over 71 in the second round. He still could be among Furyk's four captain's choices.
Mickelson is 18-20-7 in the Ryder Cup, but he played well two years ago at Hazeltine National, when the Americans routed the Europeans 17-11 to win back the cup.
Tony Finau matched the PGA Championship record for birdies in a round with 10. If only he didn't also have three bogeys and a triple on his card.
Finau wound up with a four-under 66 in the second round to get back to even for the championship. His birdie display came while playing with Furyk, who could have to decide whether to include Finau on his roster next month in France.
The birdie record for the PGA was set by Gary Player. Anthony Kim has the record for birdies in a major championship with 11 during the 2011 Masters.