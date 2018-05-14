Will Justify win and go for a Triple Crown? Here's the answer to that and other Preakness Stakes questions

It's supposed to be wet all week in Baltimore. Saturday's forecast calls for an 80% chance of rain. Two of the last two Preakness Stakes have been run over a sloppy track, including the deluge in which American Pharoah won. So, this is nothing new. Who does that favor? Just like every other tangible and intangible, it favors Justify. Two of his four wins have come over wet tracks. He's not the only one, though, Sporting Chance won the Hopefully on an off track. And Good Magic was second over a sloppy track, beaten by Justify.