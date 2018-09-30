Francesco Molinari goes 5-0 as Europe wins Ryder Cup

Tiger Woods lost all four of his matches in France, capped by a 2-and-1 loss to 23-year-old Jon Rahm of Spain, the youngest player in the event. Jordan Spieth was blown out 5 and 4 by the lowest-ranked player on the European team, Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark. The world's top-ranked player, Dustin Johnson, fell 2 and 1 to Ian Poulter of England. And Molinari finished it off by beating Mickelson, who lost both of his matches.