There's a lot new as Santa Anita gets underway

“I think [it’s a good time to experiment] because it is six weeks,” said Nate Newby, vice president of marketing at Santa Anita. “If you try something new you aren’t tied to it. [During the longer meet] if it doesn’t work then it’s hard to stop and then start something new. With six weeks, it’s long enough to give it a good test, but not so long as to put yourself in a bad spot if it doesn’t work.”