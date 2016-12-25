Santa Anita set to open with most Kentucky Derby favorites elsewhere

Santa Anita starts its signature winter and spring meet with its traditional day after Christmas opening Monday, but what seems to be missing is the early crop of Kentucky Derby contenders.

Southern California racing has been the home of four of the last five Derby winners. Starting with I’ll Have Another (2012) and followed by California Chrome (2014), American Pharoah (2015) and Nyquist (2016), the West Coast-based horses have dominated.

This year is a little different. Four of the top five horses in the Kentucky Derby advance wagering pool are based in the East, lead by Classic Empire (6-1), winner of the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile. Also from either Kentucky or New York are McCraken (12-1), Mo Town (12-1) and Practical Joke (26-1).

Mastery, at 10-1 and running for trainer Bob Baffert, is the top-rated California-based horse. He is undefeated in three starts, including a win in the Grade 1 Los Alamitos Futurity at 1 1/16 miles. His next race has not been announcedm but Baffert has run back his two previous Los Alamitos Futurity winners (Dortmund and Mor Spirit) in the Robert Lewis Stakes (Feb. 4).

Other 3-year-old races at Santa Anita that will help shape the Kentucky Derby picture should include the San Vicente Stakes (Feb. 12), the San Felipe Stakes (March 11) and the Santa Anita Derby (April 8).

Baffert also has the heir apparent to California Chrome’s best older horse title in Arrogate, winner of the Breeders’ Cup Classic. It’s still unclear if Arrogate will run in San Pasqual (Jan. 1) at Santa Anita or just train up to his rematch with Chrome in the new $12-million Pegasus on Jan. 28 at Gulfstream in Florida.

Crowd favorite Songbird is expected to return to racing at Santa Anita with no race announced. The 3-year- old-filly lost by a nose to Beholder in the Breeders’ Cup Distaff, in what some consider the race of the year.

Champagne Room, winner of the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies, probably will be making her 3-year-old debut in the Las Virgenes on Feb. 5.

Santa Anita has almost $1 million in purses set for Monday’s opening day. Topping the card will be the Grade 1 $300,000 Malibu Stakes for 3-year-olds to be run over seven furlongs.

Ten Blessings, winner of both starts at Santa Anita, and Sharp Azteca, winner of three of his last five races, are the 3-1 favorites. But the most intriguing horse is Mor Spirit, a strong Derby prospect this year who hasn’t run since a disappointing 10th in that race.

Other graded stakes include the Grade 1 $300,000 La Brea Stakes for fillies, There is also the Grade 2 $200,000 Mathis Brothers Mile for 3-year-olds on the turf and the Grade 3 $100,000 San Simeon Stakes for 3-year-olds and up, down the 6 ½-furlong hill turf course.

Santa Anita facts

What: 63-day Winter and Spring meeting

When: Usually Thursday through Sunday, with Monday racing on opening day (Dec. 26), New Year’s Day holiday (Jan. 2), Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 16), Presidents’ Day (Feb. 20). No Thursday racing on Jan. 5, Jan. 19, Feb. 23 and April 13.

Time: Weekends and racing Mondays, first post at 12:30; Thursdays and Friday at 1 p.m.; Opening day, Sunshine Millions (Jan. 28), Big ‘Cap Day (March 11) and Santa Anita Derby at noon. Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 5) at 11 a.m.

Admission: Free general admission and parking on Thursdays and Fridays. Other days: general admission $5, clubhouse $10, parking $4.

john.cherwa@latimes.com

Twitter: @jcherwa