Trainer Simon Callaghan gets reward with 2-year-old colt Run Away

It can be giveth and taketh away time in the horse racing business. Just ask trainer Simon Callaghan.

He was the trainer for top 3-year-old filly Abel Tasman when the new owners decided to transfer the horse to Bob Baffert. Abel Tasman went on to win the Kentucky Oaks in May.

Another owner, Kaleem Shah, moved his horses from Baffert and transferred some to Doug O’Neill. Then Shah took them away from O’Neill and sent them to Callaghan. One of those horses was the 2-year-old Run Away, who improved to two for two on Monday by winning the $100,000 Santa Anita Juvenile by 1 ½ lengths over Argosy Fleet. Big Boy Candy finished third in the 5 1/2-furlong race.

The son of Run Away And Hide went off as the 3-5 favorite and was ridden by Flavien Prat, who has fallen behind apprentice Elvin Roman in the jockey race with one racing day left on Tuesday.

“It’s nice to get the first stakes win for Kaleem,” Callaghan said. “He was watching from India.”

Prat said of Run Away: “He’s still very professional. Even in his first outing he did everything right and acted like a good horse. He stretched out well. I think the added distance will be good for him. I liked the way he galloped out today and the last eighth of a mile was good as well.”

