Midnight Bisou makes a big move to win the Santa Anita Oaks

Todd Pletcher got his fourth horse qualified for the Kentucky Derby when Vino Rosso beat Enticed to win the $750,000 Wood Memorial at Aqueduct in New York. Restoring Hope, for Baffert and jockey Flavien Prat, finished third, which does not give him enough qualifying points for Louisville. Vino Rosso pulled away in the late stretch to win by three lengths. Enticed, who already had enough qualifying points, lodged an objection against the winner but it was dismissed. Pletcher has also qualified Audible, Noble Indy and Magnum Moon. Vino Rosso paid $10.40.