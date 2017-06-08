A legacy too great to forget as it's 40 years since Seattle Slew won the Triple Crown

Seattle Slew, with jockey Jean Grugent, wins the Belmont Stakes to seal the Triple Crown in 1977. (Focus On Sport / Getty Images)

It’s difficult to say exactly when the excitement started to build about this super horse destined to be the only undefeated winner of the Triple Crown. Some might say it was as soon as this son of Bold Reasoning and My Charmer was put up for sale as a yearling and bought for $17,500. Or was it when the clocker at Saratoga recorded his workout but refused to put down the real time because it was so fast no one would believe him. Or was it his devastating win as a 2-year-old in the Champaign Stakes at Belmont Park by almost 10 lengths. Or maybe it was the night after the Champaign when trainer Billy Turner sat in a bar and told a reporter, “If he doesn’t win the Triple Crown, I haven’t done my job.” Turner laughs when remembering that night. “I couldn’t believe he wrote it,” Turner said. “Talk about sweating bullets. Talk about pressure." Saturday afternoon, when the winner of the Belmont Stakes crosses the finish line, it will mark the 40th anniversary of Seattle Slew's magnificent run to glory. As good as he was on the track, he was equally as great as a sire with offspring such as A.P. Indy and Slew O' Gold. He touched many lives and became a true national celebrity. He had lots of personality. He liked things his own way. But he also had his soft side. It all started when Karen and Mickey Taylor joined with Sally and Jim Hill and bought one of the greatest racehorses in American history. The affable 52-year-old former jockey, trainer and long-time racetrack executive has been sent to Santa Anita to fix things. Ritvo has technically been in charge of Santa Anita and all other Stronach Group... (John Cherwa) (John Cherwa) Mickey Taylor was at the Fasig-Tipton Newtown Paddock sale in Lexington, Ky., as Jim Hill, a veterinarian, had to go back to New York to operate on a horse the next day. “I remember I told Mick, go short on the other horses because the one we really want is the Bold Reasoning colt,” Jim Hill recalled. The Hills were lying in bed when the phone rang. “It was Mickey and Jim said: ‘Did we get him? What did we have to pay?’” Sally Hill remembered. The $17,500 was high for this particular sale but well below the prices at the summer Keeneland sales. “Jim then told Mickey, ‘It’ll be the biggest bargain in history,’” Sally Hill said. “Then he rolled over to me and said ‘We just bought ourselves a champion,’ and I just laughed.” Seattle Slew, named after Taylor’s Northwest logging roots, was not perfectly conformed but everyone knew he was something special. “He was always our favorite, the moment he walked out of the stall,” Mickey Taylor said. “But he had all the pizzazz in the world. He was very awkward looking. He was raw boned and very young but we knew he would mature.” Slew hadn’t even made his first start at Saratoga before he was turning heads. “He had to have a gate work to run there,” Mickey Taylor said. “The clockers were there and the official one had him at 33 and three fifth [seconds] over three eighths [of a mile]. He said, ‘I can’t put that time down. People will think I’m crazy.’ So he put down 36.” Slew’s first start was delayed when he kicked his hind leg into the wall of his stall one morning. So it was on to Belmont Park. He won his first race on Sept 20, 1976, a six-furlong maiden special weight by five lengths. “Before his second race, our phone rang and it was [trainer] LeRoy Jolley,” Sally Hill said. “’Wow, LeRoy, thanks very much, it’s a great offer but I think we’re going to pass,’ Jim said. LeRoy was buying for one of his clients. I asked him what was the offer. ‘A million dollars.’ “Couldn’t we even discuss this? A million dollars was a lot of money back then. Thanks goodness he didn’t sell him.” Ira Schwarz / Associated Press Seattle Slew stands with owners Mickey, left, and Karen Taylor and groom John Preston at the Belmont stables on June 12, 1977. Seattle Slew stands with owners Mickey, left, and Karen Taylor and groom John Preston at the Belmont stables on June 12, 1977. (Ira Schwarz / Associated Press) He came back on Oct. 5 to win a seven-furlong allowance race by 3 ½. Then 11 days later he won the one-mile Champagne Stakes by 9 ¾. “I told Karen when he passed the finish line and before we went to the winner’s circle,” Mickey Taylor said, “if we can keep this horse sound, I’ll never cut down another tree in my life.” By this point Slew was developing his personality. “He was very easygoing,” trainer Turner said. “He liked people but he wasn’t lovey dovey. He didn’t like people petting him. He was the boss hoss. He would stand back and just look at you. He would let you do whatever you wanted him to do, but only if he wanted to do it.” Sally Hill remembers there used to be a radio outside his stall. “He didn’t like it if somebody changed the station,” she said. “He would put his head out and get mad and mess with the radio. He liked country and western.” Animals like routines, but Slew set his own. “Every morning he would go to the track, he had to pick the way to the track,” Sally Hill said. “Some days he’d stop at a barn that had a goat or a chicken and he would wait for the goat to come out. Then he would just look at him. He would watch airplanes bound for Kennedy. But the minute he hit the track, he was a complete professional.” No one knew that better than Mike Kennedy, the only regular exercise rider he ever had. “I thought he was a very businesslike horse,” Kennedy said. “He worked in a very professional manner. But he was tough. He pulled hard. You had to keep him from running off all the time. He was a little contrarian in the stall. He didn’t like to be fussed with, especially if he didn’t know you.” Karen Taylor remembers his impact on the track. “He’s like Muhammad Ali, he psychs out all the other horses,” she said. “When he gives you the evil eye, he just dares you to come past him. Not just horses, but he would look the jockeys down.” He’s like Muhammad Ali, he psychs out all the other horses. — Sally Hill on Seattle Slew Sally Hill thought of the time when her son Jamie was 4 years old and went missing around the barns. “I was looking around everywhere,” she said. “I finally asked somebody, ‘Have you seen Jamie?’ They said they thought they saw him near Slew’s stall. And there he was curled up and asleep in the straw in the corner of the stall and Slew was there nuzzling him.” Slew had some time off at the end of his 2-year-old year and was shipped to Hialeah to start his Derby prep trail. He won a seven-furlong allowance race by nine lengths. Then the 1 1/8-mile Flamingo by four. He shipped to New York and won the Wood Memorial by 3¼. It was on to the Kentucky Derby. Mickey Taylor was always concerned about security. When he found the night watchman asleep at Hialeah he enlisted his parents to move their camper next to the barns and keep an eye on things. But there was a problem when they arrived in Louisville, Ky.