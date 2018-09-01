Serena Williams wins battle with sister Venus at the U.S. Open

The Compton-raised sisters never like to compete against each other because they are so close and because they were raised to put family before everything else. As usual, they never made eye contact before or during the match. During breaks between games, Serena often sat with her eyes closed, focusing on the task at hand. The crowd seemed to take Venus’ side, especially as Serena’s domination became apparent. Serena’s husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, sat courtside and led the cheers for his wife.