Early exits from U.S. Open are lessons for SoCal natives Aragone, Escobedo

The U.S. Open this year was a one-match experience for J.C. Aragone of Yorba Linda and Ernesto Escobedo of West Covina, who both traveled difficult roads to get even this far.

Aragone, 22, was in a coma due to multiple organ failure a little more than five years ago and deals daily with diabetes, wearing a device on his hip to monitor his blood sugar level. That level was “all over the place” on Monday, but ultimately wasn’t a factor when No. 28 Kevin Anderson of South Africa beat him, 6-3, 6-3, 6-1.

Aragone, who had to go through qualifying to get into the main draw, had to leave the court to get an insulin shot early in the match but said that wasn’t a factor in his loss. Tightness in his back was a more difficult problem, but he said he expects to be fine.

“Really, I wasn’t expecting this,” he said. “You know, it came out of nowhere. I had different plans originally and I was very fortunate to get in and make the most of my opportunity….It’s been kind of a big change of plans —and, I guess, in the best way possible.”

Aragone said he otherwise would have trained in Orlando before playing in a collegiate tournament. He played for the University of Virginia and last year worked for Chase bank before deciding he’d continue to play rather than turn to a career in finance now.

“I was just trying to enjoy my first-ever main draw of a Grand Slam, to be honest,” said Aragone, who hopes to become an advocate for fellow diabetic athletes.

Escobedo, 21, couldn’t hold off Radu Albot of Moldova, who prevailed 7-5, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4. Escobedo, who learned to play in public parks, cracked the top 100 for the first time earlier this year. He said he’s not discouraged by his early exit.

“It’s been a wonderful last year. I’ve had some great results. I’ve improved a lot as a tennis player and off the court,” he said. “I’m happy to be here. It was a tough one today but it’s okay.”

He also said some unspecified personal problems kept him from focusing as much as is required at the elite level. “Each match is a tough match. You’re not going to have any easy matches anymore,” he said. “I’m improving each day. I’ve just got to get better from here.”