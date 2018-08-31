No penalty for U.S. Open umpire who 'went beyond protocol' in Kyrgios match

Novak Djokovic also praised Lahyani’s character. “A chair umpire should be neutral. But everybody who knows Mohamed knows as well he's quite different from others. He's always very positive, smiles, tries to bring that energy to the court. He likes to make a show, as well, out of it,” Djokovic said. “Knowing Mohamed, I really don't think that he meant to do it for any other reason but to really try to help Nick to understand that if he continues doing that, he might get, you know, fined or penalty or whatever, or warning.”