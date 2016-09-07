Tiger Woods says he hopes to return next month for the Safeway Open

Tiger Woods says he hopes to play next month in the PGA's Safeway Open in Napa, his first competitive golf since August 2015.

The winner of 14 major tournaments, Woods has been recovering from back surgery and missed all four majors this year for the first time in his pro career.

Woods made the announcement on his website. The Safeway Open is Oct. 13-16.

“My rehabilitation is to the point where I'm comfortable making plans, but I still have work to do,” Woods said in the announcement. “Whether I can play depends on my continued progress and recovery. My hope is to have my game ready to go.”

Woods also said he hopes to compete in several other events before the end of the year, including the Turkish Open on Nov. 3-6.