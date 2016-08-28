Stanford vs. Kansas State and Clemson at Auburn are among the top games of the week

UCLA and USC both get marquee matchups to start the college football season, with the No. 16 Bruins set to play Texas A&M at College Station, Texas, and the No. 20 Trojans matched against top-ranked Alabama at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. But opening weekend has a fair share of other intriguing faceoffs. Here are a few of them:

FRIDAY

Kansas State at No. 8 Stanford, 6 p.m., TV: Fox Sports 1.

The good news for Kansas State is that it has eight returning starters on defense. The bad news: That defense gave up an average of 452 yards and 31.5 points. So wish the Wildcats luck with Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey, a missile who will be launching his Heisman Trophy campaign.

SATURDAY

No. 3 Oklahoma vs. No. 15 Houston at NRG Stadium in Houston, 9 a.m. TV: Channel 7.

Other than Notre Dame, Houston is the highest ranked of the non-Power Five conference programs, and the Cougars, coming off a 13-1 season and a rout over Florida State in the Peach Bowl, may be lower than they should be. This game has been promoted by the College Football Playoff — slogan: “The road to the playoff begins Labor Day Weekend” — with a comic book cover-style illustration produced by ESPN and Marvel. In it, for what it’s worth, the Cougar looks to have struck the first blow over a horse.

No. 5 Louisiana State vs. Wisconsin at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., 12:30 p.m. TV: Channel 7.

If not Alabama, then who? LSU? ESPN liked this matchup — and maybe the site of the game — enough that it chose this one over ’Bama vs. USC for its “College GameDay” show. Wisconsin may have the best linebacker unit in the Big Ten Conference. But LSU has Leonard Fournette (no, make a run for the NFL).

No. 2 Clemson at Auburn, 6 p.m. TV: ESPN.

Auburn has already made a baffling call. In the clothing guide for home games it released a few weeks ago, the school urged its fans to wear orange to this game. Yes, that’s one of Auburn’s colors. It also happens to be Clemson’s primary color. OK, Auburn, watch out for this guy in orange: Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson. That other football school in Alabama would tell you he’s pretty good.

SUNDAY

No. 10 Notre Dame at Texas, 4:30 p.m. TV: Channel 7.

Here’s hoping the Texas Rangers’ game against Houston doesn’t go extra innings. It would be a shame if Rangers bench coach Steve Buechele missed the debut of his son, Shane, as quarterback for Texas. Shane, a freshman, might even start, though don’t be surprised if veteran Tyrone Swoopes gets the nod for the Longhorns. Notre Dame also expects to play two quarterbacks: DeShone Kizer and Malik Zaire.

