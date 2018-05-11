Six is a crowd for Tournament Players Championship first round

Johnson played like he was determined to keep the No. 1 ranking, which he could lose if he finishes 12th or worse. He started on No. 10 and went out in 31, and when he rolled in a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-five second hole, he was on his way. Johnson was more than happy with his 66. It was his best score ever on the Stadium Course, and only his fourth time in the 60s.