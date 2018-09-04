Roger Federer exits U.S. Open in fourth round after loss to John Millman

Federer committed a staggering 77 unforced errors (to 28 by Millman) and 10 double faults, including two in the fourth-set tiebreaker. Federer fended off two match points but when he hit a forehand long the result was sealed, unlikely though it was. He had never before lost at the U.S. Open to a player outside the top 50. “I just thought it was very hot tonight and it was just one of those nights I felt I couldn’t get air,” he said. “John handled it better. He comes from one of the most humid places on earth, Brisbane. … It’s disappointing but also at some point I was just happy the match was over.”