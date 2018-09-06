Naomi Osaka advances to U.S. Open semifinals, her first in a Grand Slam event

The 20-year-old advanced to the first Grand Slam semifinal of her career with a 6-1, 6-1 demolition of Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko on Wednesday at Arthur Ashe Stadium, losing only three points on her serve in the first set and four in the second while spending 57 minutes on the court. It was her third sub-one-hour match at this sweat-soaked U.S. Open.