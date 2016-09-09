Novak Djokovic turns back Gael Monfils in four sets to advance to U.S. Open final

This felt more like a sweaty episode of “Survivor” than the men’s semifinals at the U.S. Open.

Somehow, top-seeded Novak Djokovic of Serbia made it to the finish line — barely — on a stifling hot and humid day in New York, beating No. 10 Gael Monfils of France, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2, in 2 hours 32 minutes. Djokovic needed treatment on his right shoulder in the fourth set and earlier had his left shoulder examined by the tour trainer.

In Sunday’s final, he will face No. 3 Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland or No. 6 Kei Nishikori of Japan, who were playing the other semifinal Friday night.

Monfils had an inspired run to the semifinals, not losing a set at the Open, and had been playing the most complete tennis of his career.

On brutally humid day, he had no answers for the top-ranked player in the world until early in the third set and was then booed by the crowd.

the defending champion won the first two sets with uncommon ease and led 2-0 in the third before the enigmatic Monfils started to work his way into the semifinal.

Djokovic, who is now 13-0 against Monfils, was asked to describe the match in his on-court interview.

“Humid,” he said. “That’s all we were thinking about and feeling the last couple of sets."