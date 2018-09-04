Carla Suarez Navarro celebrated her birthday by upsetting Maria Sharapova at the U.S. Open

Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine appeared in distress because of the heat during her first set against Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic but regrouped to claw out a 6-7 (3), 7-5, 6-2 victory. “I was really dizzy and I was just asking nature — I don’t know the god — to move the shade faster,” Tsurenko said after reaching the first Grand Slam quarterfinal of her career. “I feel like I want an ice bath. Actually I hate it, but I need it.”