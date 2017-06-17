Erin Hills still not playing difficult as leaders approach their U.S. Open tee times

As spectators waited for the U.S. Open leaders and threatening clouds to collide about mid-afternoon Saturday, the Erin Hills golf course continued to play as menacingly as a Golden Retriever puppy.

Many of the golfers playing in the morning were able to slightly improve their scores. About an inch of rain overnight left the greens very playable.

Paul Casey, Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood and Brooks Koepka are all tied at seven-under par. They’re set to tee off a little after 2 p.m. CDT (noon PDT) in the final two groups in the third round.

At six under are Jamie Lovemark and Rickie Fowler, the only player with any star power atop the leaderboard.

The biggest mover among the early players was Louis Oosthuizen, who birdied four of the first eight holes. He’s at four under after nine.

Patrick Reed was three under for the day after eight, with four birdies and a bogey. He was at four under.

Justin Thomas also moved into the top 13, with birdies on the first two holes, the only ones he’s played. He’s also at four under.

Si Woo Kim, Xander Schauffele, Cameron Champ, Brandt Snedeker and Hideki Matsuyama are at five under. None of them have teed off.

CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the progress the Rams made during offseason organized team activities and minicamp. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the progress the Rams made during offseason organized team activities and minicamp. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the progress the Rams made during offseason organized team activities and minicamp. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the progress the Rams made during offseason organized team activities and minicamp. CAPTION It's the final week of practice for the Chargers in San Diego, before moving the organization to Los Angeles. Quarterback Philip Rivers and tight end Antonio Gates talk about what it means to leave Chargers Park. It's the final week of practice for the Chargers in San Diego, before moving the organization to Los Angeles. Quarterback Philip Rivers and tight end Antonio Gates talk about what it means to leave Chargers Park. CAPTION Where does Sergio Romo get his personality? He's always been the one bouncing off the walls, his family said. Where does Sergio Romo get his personality? He's always been the one bouncing off the walls, his family said. CAPTION Sergio Romo's family and high school coach reacted to the news that he would join the Los Angeles Dodgers after playing nine seasons for the San Francisco Giants. Sergio Romo's family and high school coach reacted to the news that he would join the Los Angeles Dodgers after playing nine seasons for the San Francisco Giants. CAPTION Growing up in Brawley, Calif. Sergio Romo learned to pitch on a makeshift baseball diamond that his dad built in the backyard. Growing up in Brawley, Calif. Sergio Romo learned to pitch on a makeshift baseball diamond that his dad built in the backyard.

john.cherwa@latimes.com

@jcherwa

ALSO

Four tied at U.S. Open, with Rickie Fowler one shot back and big names going home

Dodgers' Alex Wood and Joc Pederson team up to beat the Reds 3-1

Angels can’t stop Royals from rolling to their sixth straight victory