Gonzaga in WCC tournament final again

Nigel Williams-Goss had 25 points and eight rebounds, and No. 4 Gonzaga secured a spot in the West Coast Conference title game for the 20th consecutive season with a 77-68 victory over Santa Clara on Monday night.

Przemek Karnowski had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (31-1), who dominated inside.

“It’s March and the teams we’re playing are playing with a sense of desperation, that their season is going to end,” Coach Mark Few said. “This group and the ones before them have done an incredible job.”

Jared Brownridge scored 32 points for Santa Clara (17-16), which has dropped 15 games in a row to Gonzaga.

The Broncos, who lost to Gonzaga by 31 and 35 points during the regular season, played their second consecutive game without second-leading scorer K.J. Feagin, who was sidelined because of a concussion. Then starters Emmanuel Ndumanya and Nate Kratch each had four fouls before the second half was five minutes old.

But they stayed in the game behind Brownridge, who made 12 of 25 shots. Santa Clara cut a 15-point deficit to 56-51 on Kratch’s basket with 8 minutes 59 seconds left.

The Bulldogs shot 56% from the field and had 46 points in the paint.

No. 19 St. Mary’s 81, Brigham Young 50: Center Jock Landale had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the Gaels (28-3) coasted after taking a 36-20 lead into halftime.

Emmett Naar had 12 points and 11 assists for the Gaels, who made 13 three-point baskets and earned a third chance to play Gonzaga in the title game Tuesday.

T.J. Haws had 13 points for the Cougars (22-11), who handed Gonzaga its only loss.