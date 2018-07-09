Wimbledon: Federer advances to quarterfinals for 16th time; Serena Williams for 13th

Roger Federer advanced to a record-extending 16th Wimbledon quarterfinal with a 6-0, 7-5, 6-4 victory over Adrian Mannarino of France.
The eight-time champion earned his latest win with maximum efficiency on Centre Court, particularly during a 16-minute first set, where the top-seeded Federer lost just five points.
The 22nd-seeded Mannarino became the first man to earn a break point against Federer at the tournament, but was unable to take any of his four opportunities.
Federer has now won 32 consecutive sets at Wimbledon to move within one straight-sets victory of breaking his previous longest streak at the All England Club, when he won 34 in a row between the third round in 2005 and the final in 2006.
Williams wins in 62 minutes
Serena Williams is back in the quarterfinals for the 13th time after beating Russian qualifier Evgeniya Rodina 6-4, 6-2.
In a matchup of the only two mothers remaining in the draw, Williams jumped into a 3-0 lead in both sets and wrapped up the win in 62 minutes.
“It was tougher than the scoreline,” Williams said. “I knew we were both moms, and I'm not sure how often that's happened, if ever. So it's really cool. You can be a mom, you can still play tennis and you can still be great.”
Rodina, who upset 10th-seeded Madison Keys in the previous round, broke back for 3-2 in the second set but was broken to love straight away.
Williams is looking for her eighth Wimbledon title and has established herself as the big favorite once again, with the top-10 seeds all eliminated. She is seeded 25th after missing last year's tournament while pregnant.