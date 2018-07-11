England riding high on World Cup success as Wimbledon also creates a racket

“With the football, everyone’s hyped and there’s a lot of patriotism,” said Samantha Wells, a sleep technologist who took off work Tuesday to picnic on Henman Hill and watch tennis. “I think you need to be into the tennis to go and watch it. Tennis is usually during the day. If you’re at work, you’ve really got to make the effort. Football is on the weekends. There’s no harm in you popping down to the pub with some friends to watch.”