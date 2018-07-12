Serena Williams advances to her 10th Wimbledon final with victory over Julia Goerges

Serena Williams is back in a familiar place.
She has advanced to the Wimbledon women’s singles final Thursday for the 10th time in her storied career.
Williams, who took 18 months off during her pregnancy and the birth of her child, beat Germany’s Julia Goerges 6-2, 6-4 at Centre Court.
“It’s crazy, I don’t even know how to feel,” said Williams, who is playing in her fourth tournament since the arrival of her daughter, Olympia. “I just feel like when I don’t have anything to lose, I can play so free.”
On Saturday, Williams will face Germany’s Angelique Kerber, who beat Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko earlier in the day 6-3, 6-3.
Williams has a 6-2 edge in her eight career matches against Kerber. One of those victories by Williams happened in the 2016 Wimbledon final.
Williams, who turns 37 in September, now has the chance to break her own record as the oldest Grand Slam singles champion in the open era.