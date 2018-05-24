LeBron James makes history by surpassing Kobe, Malone with 12th selection to All-NBA first team

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James has been unanimously selected to a record 12th All-NBA first team, surpassing the 11 times former Lakers star Kobe Bryant and Utah Jazz Hall of Famer Karl Malone were chosen, it was announced Thursday.
James is joined on the first team by Houston Rockets guard James Harden, Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant and New Orleans Pelicans center-forward Anthony Davis. Harden joined James as a unanimous choice. It is Lillard's first selection to the first team.
James averaged 27.5 points, 9.1 assists and 8.6 rebounds a game this season while shooting 54.2% from the field, all above his career averages. James, who is in his 15th season, Harden and Davis are finalists for league most valuable player honors, which will be announced during an awards show on June 25 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.
Members of the All-NBA second team are Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook, San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid. It is Embiid's first All-NBA selection.
Players on the All-NBA third team are Warriors guard Stephen Curry, Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo, Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jimmy Butler, Thunder forward Paul George and Timberwolves center-forward Karl-Anthony Towns. It is Oladipo's and Towns' first All-NBA selection.
The All-NBA team is selected by a panel of 100 media members, who voted for two guards, two forwards and a center on each of the three teams.
Davis and Oladipo are also members of the NBA All-Defensive first team, which was announced Wednesday. Other first-team choices are Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday, 76ers forward Robert Covington and Jazz center Rudy Golbert.
Embiid and Butler are on the All-NBA Defensive second team along with Spurs guard Dejounte Murray, Warriors forward Draymond Green and Boston Celtics center-forward Al Horford.