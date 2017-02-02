Bucks acquire big men Spencer Hawes and Roy Hibbert in trade with Hornets

The Milwaukee Bucks have acquired forward/center Spencer Hawes and center Roy Hibbert from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for center Miles Plumlee.

Bucks General Manager John Hammond says Hawes and Hibbert provide “depth and versatility” and says the trade also gives the team future salary cap flexibility.

The Bucks also requested waivers on forward Steve Novak, who appeared in eight games this season.

The 28-year-old Hawes has averaged 7.3 points and 4.2 rebounds in 35 games, including one start, for Charlotte this season. The 30-year-old Hibbert has averaged 5.2 points and 3.6 rebounds in 42 games, including 13 starts.

The 28-year-old Plumlee has started 12 of 32 games for Milwaukee, averaging 2.6 points and 1.7 rebounds. He was a first-round pick by Indiana in 2012.

Delle Donne traded to Mystics

The Washington Mystics have acquired Elena Delle Donne from the Chicago Sky for Stefanie Dolson, Kahleah Copper and the No. 2 pick in this year's draft. The 2015 WNBA MVP is arguably the biggest name to ever be traded in the 21-year history of the league. Thursday's move gets Delle Donne closer to her Delaware home.

Delle Donne averaged 21.5 points and seven rebounds a game last season for the Sky, helping them reach the playoffs. She missed the postseason after thumb surgery. The 6-foot-5 forward continues to deal with the lingering effects of Lyme disease that she has battled since 2008.

Free-agent point guard Brianna Kiesel has signed a multi-year contract with the Atlanta Dream. The Dream also re-signed guard Meighan Simmons, who averaged 3.1 points with Atlanta last season. The deals were announced by the team on Thursday, one day after the Dream re-signed guard Layshia Clarendon.