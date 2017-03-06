Andrew Bogut breaks his leg one minute into his debut with Cleveland Cavaliers

Andrew Bogut didn't make it through one minute of his debut with the Cavaliers.

The team's new center broke his left leg in the second quarter and had to be assisted off the floor and to Cleveland's locker room. The 7-footer could not put any weight on his leg as he was helped by new teammates James Jones and Tristan Thompson, who moments earlier had cheered along with fans in Quicken Loans Arena when Bogut checked in for the first time.

The Cavs said initial X-rays revealed a fractured left tibia. Bogut is at the Cleveland Clinic undergoing further tests.

The 32-year-old sustained the injury at the 11:38 mark of the second quarter, just moments after taking the floor for the first time in his No. 6 jersey.

Bogut was on the perimeter guarding Okaro White when he went down. He dropped to his back and laid on the floor, grabbing his leg in obvious pain before a trainer got to him.

Bogut only signed with Cleveland last week, turning down bigger contracts and more playing time to help the Cavs defend their NBA title. Bogut received a huge ovation when he took the floor for the first time with 36 seconds left in the first quarter and another one seconds later when he picked up a foul with the kind of physical play the Cavs were planning to get from him.

The Cavs signed Bogut to a $385,000 contract for the rest of the season, adding him to beef up their front court that is missing All-Star forward Kevin Love, who is still weeks away from returning from knee surgery.

Bogut injured his left knee in Game 5 of the NBA Finals last year for Golden State and hurt his right knee in December while playing for Dallas.

Bogut's arrival capped a midseason overhaul of Cleveland's roster, with General Manager David Griffin adding Kyle Korver, Derrick Williams and Deron Williams to a team already featuring LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Love.