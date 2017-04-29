Celtics vs. Wizards: How the teams match up for a second-round NBA playoff series

A look at the NBA second-round playoff series between the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards.

1. BOSTON 53-29 (home: 30-11; road: 23-18) vs.

4. WASHINGTON 49-33 (home: 30-11; road: 19-22)

Season series: 2-2.

Key stats: The Celtics fouled the least (17.2 per game) but ranked last in rebound percentage (45.9) in the playoffs’ first round; Washington had the highest number of opponent turnovers per game (16.0).

Outlook: Boston and Washington do not like each other and this should only heighten the disdain. Celtics guard Marcus Smart’s elbow broke Wizards guard Bradley Beal’s nose last season. Wizards point guard John Wall later shoved Smart. This January, Wall and Celtics forward Jae Crowder scuffled. Wizards players wore black to a “funeral game” that they won in January. The home teams held court this season with pace playing a major factor. The Wizards averaged 20.7 fastbreak points per game in a 4-2 first-round series win over Atlanta while Boston held Chicago to 9.8 per game while also advancing with a 4-2 series. The Marcin Gortat-Al Horford matchup of veteran centers could be key in swaying the rebound battle but the focus will be on the backcourts. Boston needs Avery Bradley to continue supplementing Isaiah Thomas’ scoring. That would help counter Wall and Beal, who combined to average 55.3 points per game in the first round for Washington.

Prediction: Wizards in six

SCHEDULE (times PDT)

Game 1 Sunday at Boston, 10 a.m.

Game 2 Tuesday at Boston, 5 p.m.

Game 3 Thursday at Washington, 5 p.m.

Game 4 May 7 at Wasington, 3:30 p.m.

Game 5* May 10 at Boston, TBD

Game 6* May 12 at Washington, TBD

Game 7* May 15 at Boston, 5 p.m.

* if necessary