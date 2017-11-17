Lou Williams is putting up big numbers for the Clippers off the bench

He is simply called the “professional scorer.”

And that truly is what Lou Williams has been for the Clippers during this strenuous season of losing and falling teammates.

Williams’ job has been to come off the bench and provide the Clippers with a scoring burst.

He has not disappointed.

Williams has scored in double figures in all but one of the Clippers’ first 14 games.

He has increased his scoring average to 17.5 points per game, second-best on the team.

He has detonated on the Oklahoma City Thunder for 35 points off the bench and on the Philadelphia 76ers for 31, also in a reserve role.

“It’s a hard job. It’s a hard job!” Williams repeated with emphasis. “You’ve got limited minutes to make a big impact. Some guys that make big impacts, they usually play big minutes. So, it’s only a handful of us in this league that kind of bring that type of firepower to the table. It’s a difficult job, but it’s one that I relish, I enjoy. I go out there and do the best I can.”

Williams indeed is putting in much work in only 26.5 minutes per game, making 45.3% of his shots and 37.8% of his three-pointers in the process.

He is second in the NBA in scoring off the bench.

When the Clippers have stalled in the fourth quarter of games, Williams has filled the void on offense.

He dropped 16 points on the 76ers in the fourth, keeping the Clippers in the game.

Williams says his offense is needed because Danilo Gallinari (left glute injury), Patrick Beverley (sore right knee) and Milos Teodosic (plantar fascia injury to left foot) are injured.

Gallinari was averaging 12.8 points before his injury, Beverley 12.5 and Teodosic 5.5.

“I have to,” said Williams, who had 13 points against Cleveland on Friday. “Before the injuries, I think Gallo was our second-leading scorer. That’s a lot. And Pat was bringing double digits to the table. You got to close that gap. I know I have the ability to. So naturally, I think the ball just finds me because I have the ability.”

Clippers coach Doc Rivers said Beverley “is the closest” to returning after watching him at practice Thursday.

Rivers said Gallinari is the “furthest away” after watching him in practice and Teodosic will be out for a while longer.

“I think Patrick maybe has a chance to play on this trip,” Rivers said. “But I wouldn’t expect the other two.”

AT CHARLOTTE

When: 4 p.m., Saturday.

On the air: TV: Prime Ticket; Radio: 570, 1330.

Update: The Clippers have defeated the Hornets the last six consecutive games. Charlotte has lost six consecutive games.

