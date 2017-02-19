College basketball: No. 11 Wisconsin gets past No. 23 Maryland

Nigel Hayes scored 21 points, Ethan Happ had 20 points and No. 11 Wisconsin beat No. 23 Maryland, 71-60, in a foul-filled game Sunday at Madison, Wis.

The Badgers (22-5, 11-3 Big Ten Conference) overcame 27 points from guard Melo Trimble to stay in a tie with Purdue atop the conference.

Wisconsin, which shot 51% from the field in the second half, pulled away slowly, turning a six-point halftime deficit into a 12-point lead with three minutes to go.

“Those guys just dominated,” Terrapins Coach Mark Turgeon said about forwards Hayes and Happ. “We couldn’t guard them heads-up. We couldn’t guard them in a double-team.”

The teams combined for 48 fouls, 25 for the Terrapins (22-5, 10-4).

“Extremely physical. We’ll be running the training room out of ice after the game,” Wisconsin Coach Greg Gard said.

For a while, it looked as if Trimble would carry Maryland to another road victory by himself. He made nine of 17 shots from the field.

But the Badgers held on despite Happ spending much of the second half on the bench because of four fouls.

Hayes took up the slack with an active day in the paint, grabbing 10 rebounds.

Turgeon pulled Trimble from the game with 4:32 left and the Terrapins trailing by 12 points.

“He was tired,” Turgeon said. “We’ve got four games in 10 days. Wisconsin was in total control of the game.”

at No. 20 Creighton 87, Georgetown 70: Marcus Foster scored a career-high 35 points and the Bluejays (22-5, 9-5 Big East Conference) broke open the game early in the second half. They shot 53% from the field and avenged a 20-point road loss to the Hoyas (14-13, 5-9) on Jan 25. Georgetown shot only 38.5% in its first game since Feb. 11 and was three of 22 from three-point range. L.J. Peak, held to two points over the first 16 minutes, finished with 23 for the Hoyas.

at No. 24 Butler 82, DePaul 66: Nate Fowler scored 15 points, and Kelan Martin had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (21-6, 10-5 Big East), who retained their hold on second place in the conference. Eli Cain had 24 points for the Blue Demons (8-19, 1-13), who have lost 10 consecutive games. DePaul led, 27-22, with 4:52 to go in the first half but failed to score again until 17:11 to play. Butler took advantage of the drought with a 21-0 run that made it 43-27.