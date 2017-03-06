Here's why Mark Cuban says Russell Westbrook is not an MVP candidate

Mark Cuban is not impressed with Russell Westbrook.

At least not enough to include Westbrook in the conversation for NBA MVP, even though the Oklahoma City point guard is on pace to become only the second player in league history to average a triple-double for a season.

Before the Dallas Mavericks’ game against the Thunder on Sunday, Cuban spoke about candidates for the NBA’s top individual honor, calling it a “toss-up” between Houston’s James Harden and Cleveland’s LeBron James, with San Antonio's Kawhi Leonard worthy of some consideration.

Asked where Westbrook is in the mix, the Mavericks owner said, “He’s not.”

Last postseason, Cuban made the claim that Westbrook is not a superstar. And even though Westbrook is averaging a league-high 31.7 points to go with 10.1 assists and 10.7 rebounds for the Thunder (35-28), he doesn’t meet Cuban’s criteria for being a superstar.

“You got to win 50 games and a playoff series,” Cuban said Sunday. “It’s impressive, don’t get me wrong. It’s incredible. He’s unstoppable in his own way. But the criteria [are] the criteria. There’s lots of rewards for individual accomplishments. But it’s a team game. That’s not to take anything away from Russ. It would be no fun if I changed my mind.”

Westbrook had 29 points, five assists and six rebounds during the 104-89 loss to the Mavericks.

