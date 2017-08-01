Drew League back in action Wednesday with Battle of the Pro-Ams

After a star-studded weekend in Compton, where NBA superstars Chris Paul and James Harden showed up at King-Drew High to play in the annual summer tournament, the Drew League is set for a follow-up performance on Wednesday with the Battle of the Pro-Ams: Los Angeles versus Seattle.
Some of the top stars from the Drew League will take on a team from the Crawsover League, Jamal Crawford’s pro-am league based in Seattle, at 7 p.m. at Los Angeles Southwest College.
The Drew League’s squad will feature the Toronto Raptors’ DeMar DeRozan, new Golden State Warriors signee Nick Young and No. 1 high school recruit Marvin Bagley III, who impressed fans on Sunday playing alongside Paul and Harden.
Nate Robinson, currently playing professionally in Venezuela, will suit up for Team Crawsover, alongside free agent Jason Terry and Crawford. Paul George’s name has floated around as a potential special guest for the Crawsover League’s side, but that has not been confirmed yet by event organizers.
The Drew League estimates that 1,500 tickets will be sold for the matchup, rivaling the turnout for Harden and Paul’s showing at King-Drew High on Sunday. Tickets are still available here.
