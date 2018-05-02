Dwyane Wade surprises Waffle House shooting hero James Shaw Jr. on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

"What I want to see come from all this is, it's a public health problem that we have, it's a mental health problem that the United States as a whole has," Shaw said. "One in five individuals in the United States suffer from some kind of mental disorder, and that's close to like 45 million people. That's a very large and eye-raising problem. So I want to bring some kind of awareness to it. … If I can help that problem, then I think that's what I should do."