The Galaxy prepare to face Sacramento Republic FC in U.S. Open Cup play

The Galaxy will look to rebound from their first loss in more than a month when they host Sacramento Republic FC of the United Soccer League on Wednesday night in the fifth round of the U.S. Open Cup at the StubHub Center Track & Field Stadium. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

The Galaxy (6-6-4 in Major League Soccer play) had their eight-game unbeaten streak snapped in Saturday night’s 2-1 loss to Sporting Kansas City; it was the Galaxy’s first defeat since a 3-0 loss to the Seattle Sounders on April 23. The Galaxy will return to MLS action Saturday night when they play the San Jose Earthquakes at Stanford Stadium.

The annual U.S. Open Cup, which dates to 1914, is open to all amateur and professional teams affiliated with U.S. Soccer. MLS teams do not enter the competition until the fourth round. The Galaxy defeated the Orange County Soccer Club 3-1 on June 14 to advance.

This is the first competitive meeting between the Galaxy and Sacramento Republic, which is 7-6-3 in the USL and one of the leading candidates to join the MLS in the league’s next expansion. The winner will advance to the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals on July 11.

The semifinals are scheduled for Aug. 9, and the final will be held Sept. 20. The Galaxy, 30-16-1 in U.S. Open Cup play since 1999, won the tournament in 2001 and 2005 and lost to FC Dallas in a 2016 semifinal.

mike.digiovanna@latimes.com

Twitter: @MikeDiGiovanna