Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell Jr. has risen to the challenge

"After you play those guys the first time, the next time you play them, it's like, all right, we've been here before," Mitchell said. "I understand this now. Lock in and don't let the outside stuff or the fact of who I played against get to me. That's been the biggest change realistically to 2018, to be honest with you. The Cleveland game was a great end to 2017, just being able to go out there and kind of relax. Come out for introductions, not getting absorbed and everything and not jumping up and screaming like I want to. But understanding that if I keep my energy high, it's when I start to go fast and out of control. If I'm able to just relax myself and slow down, that's been helping me."