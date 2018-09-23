Any trade for Jimmy Butler comes with a costly risk-reward factor

But rosters around the NBA are filled with players on contracts similar to the one Butler will surely sign next summer and the Clippers, luckily enough, were able to shed one last season. Because Detroit was desperate for a star, the Clippers were able to move Blake Griffin, getting out from a deal that’ll pay him between $31.8 million and $38.9 million in each of the next four seasons despite Griffin playing no more than 67 games in each of the last four seasons.