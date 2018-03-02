Cavaliers' J.R. Smith was suspended one game for throwing soup at an assistant coach

The 32-year-old Smith, who served his suspension during the Cavaliers' 108-97 loss to the 76ers, had a history of fines and other issues before arriving in Cleveland by a trade in 2014. However, he's had few problems with the Cavs and has been a key member of three straight Eastern Conference championship teams. Smith has endeared himself to Cleveland fans with his hustle and knack for knocking down big shots.