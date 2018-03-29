Sacramento Kings partnering with Black Lives Matter, setting up fund for Stephon Clark's children

The Sacramento Kings basketball team says it is partnering with Black Lives Matter and is creating an education fund for the children of Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man fatally shot by police in California's capital city.
The statement posted on the Kings' website follows protests over the killing that have twice blocked fans from entering Golden 1 Center, the NBA team's downtown arena.
The Kings also say they are partnering with a group of local leaders called "Build. Black. Coalition." to support what it terms "transformational change" for black communities in Sacramento.
Clarks' funeral is scheduled Thursday. The Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver a eulogy.