LeBron James' career timeline

A look at all the milestones and key moments in LeBron James' NBA career:
- June 26, 2003 — The Cleveland Cavaliers select James with the first pick in the 2003 NBA Draft.
- April 21, 2004 — James wins the Rookie of the Year Award after posting averages of 20.9 points, 5.9 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game.
- Feb. 20, 2005 — James plays in his first NBA All-Star Game after being selected among the Eastern Conference starters. He finished with 13 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists.
- May 18, 2005 — After finishing with averages of 31.4 points and 7.0 rebounds per games, James is selected to the All-NBA first team for the first time in his career.
- June 2, 2007 — James leads Cleveland to its first NBA Finals. The Spurs sweep the Cavaliers in four games.
- May 6, 2009 — James wins his first NBA MVP Award after averaging 30.0 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game.
- July 8, 2010 — James announces he will join the Miami Heat in a televised event on ESPN called “The Decision.”
- May 11, 2012 — James wins his third NBA MVP Award with averages of 27.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.
- June 21, 2012 — The Heat win their second NBA title and first for James by defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder in five games.
- May 6, 2013 — James wins his fourth NBA MVP Award after tallying 26.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game.
- June 20, 2013 — James wins his second NBA championship as the Heat beat the Spurs in a seven-game series.
- July 11, 2014 — James announces his return to the Cleveland Cavaliers in free agency.
- June 19, 2016 — After leading Cleveland back from 3-1 hole, James gives the Cavaliers their first NBA title by outlasting the Golden State Warriors in seven games.
- July 1, 2018 — James agrees to a free-agent contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.